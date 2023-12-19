Unlikely Celebrities Attend Poor Things Premiere in New York

A star-studded premiere of the film Poor Things took place in New York last night, surprising everyone with an unexpected gathering of celebrities. Among the famous faces spotted in the viewing room were Laura Dern, Taylor Swift, Suki Waterhouse, and Robert Pattinson.

Although they may seem like an unlikely group, it appears that Dern and Swift were engrossed in a deep conversation. Their previous collaboration on the music video for Bejewelled, where Dern played the evil stepmother to Swift’s Cinderella, likely gave them plenty to talk about. Perhaps the subject of discussion was Swift’s recent appointment as TIME’s Person of the Year.

Seated closely together were Waterhouse and Pattinson, who have been in a relationship for five years and are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child. Their connection and affection were evident as they enjoyed the premiere together.

As the evening came to an end, Waterhouse, Pattinson, and Swift were seen leaving together. Swift, known for her fashion-forward choices, looked sleek in an all-black outfit, while Waterhouse opted for a white ensemble and an oversized jacket from COS.

And if the presence of these celebrities wasn’t enough, the premiere also boasted the attendance of the renowned fashion figure, Anna Wintour. As the editor-in-chief of Vogue since 1988, Wintour’s appearance added even more glamour to the event.

Poor Things, the film they had all gathered to watch, tells the story of Bella Baxter, portrayed Emma Stone, who is brought back to life the eccentric scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter, played Willem Dafoe. Bella embarks on a journey of self-discovery and adventure. The film is set to be released on December 8th and has already received positive reviews from critics.

If these well-known individuals have deemed Poor Things worthy of their time, it definitely piques curiosity and encourages everyone else to give it a chance as well.