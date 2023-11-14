Taylor Swift Returns to New York City After Argentine Adventure

After a whirlwind weekend in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Taylor Swift has returned to New York City. The pop sensation was seen arriving at her luxe Tribeca apartment in her black Range Rover on Monday morning. Swift attempted to keep a low profile under an umbrella, but her eye-catching Oscar de la Renta bodysuit and matching garter still caught attention.

It seems that Swift and her beau, Travis Kelce, have temporarily parted ways. Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, had to depart South America on Sunday afternoon, a day earlier than Swift, to make it back in time for football practice. He was spotted boarding a private plane wearing a beige sweatsuit and a backward green baseball cap.

During their time in Argentina, Kelce joined Swift in attending teammate Patrick Mahomes’ charity gala and enjoyed a dinner outing with the singer and her father, Scott Swift. The couple seemed to have Scott’s approval, as he was seen chatting and laughing with Kelce in the VIP tent during Swift’s Saturday night performance.

Swift even surprised Kelce during her concert giving him a shout-out and altering the lyrics of her song “Karma” to highlight the Chiefs player. After the show, the couple shared a passionate kiss backstage, with Swift leaping into Kelce’s arms, unable to contain her excitement upon spotting him from a distance.

As for their future plans, it remains uncertain when they will reunite. However, Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles on November 20, a game led Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce. Swift has been a regular at Kelce’s home games, sparking curiosity among fans about whether she will make the trip from her shows in Brazil to join her beau in Kansas City.

