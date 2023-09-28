Taylor Swift Prank Puts Travis Kelce in the Spotlight on TikTok

A new TikTok prank has taken the internet storm, revolving around the idea that Taylor Swift has made Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce, famous. The prank involves individuals secretly filming themselves telling their football-loving partners that Swift is responsible for putting Kelce on the map. Reactions from partners range from shock to outrage, highlighting the extent to which Kelce’s fame is recognized within the football community.

While the origins of the prank remain unclear, it has quickly gained popularity on TikTok, with hundreds of people participating. Couples have turned it into a bonding opportunity, with some using it as a test for their relationships, while others simply enjoy the fun of their interests colliding.

Kelley Carrasquillo, one participant, admitted that she was aware of Kelce’s fame before pretending otherwise. Her husband, Luis Carrasquillo, appeared genuinely shocked in their TikTok video, which gained over 5 million views. The prank has even sparked Kelley’s interest in football again, with her stepdaughter also becoming intrigued due to Swift’s involvement.

One interesting aspect is the conversation that the prank has inspired among couples. It highlights the contrast between the American-centric sport of football and Swift’s global reach. While football is primarily associated with the United States, Swift’s international stardom has introduced Kelce to a global audience.

Content creator Victoria Garrick Browne and her husband, Max Browne, a football analyst, have not participated in the prank but have embraced the crossover of their respective worlds. Victoria, who has a large TikTok following based on mental health and body image content, occasionally includes Swift in her videos. Max, a former college football player, believes the prank demonstrates the unawareness of many football fans regarding Swift’s immense star power.

The TikTok trend may be a joke, but it undoubtedly brings exposure to Kelce and the NFL, attracting previously untapped audiences. Sales of Kelce’s jersey increased nearly 400% after Swift was spotted at a Chiefs game.

Even Kelce himself acknowledged Swift’s presence at the game on his podcast, jokingly mentioning how she put him on the map. It’s possible that Swift, already a global sensation, will gain an even larger fanbase among NFL fans. As the NFL TikTok account changed its bio to acknowledge Swift, it’s clear that even the league is leaning into the trend.

While neither Kelce nor Swift has confirmed a romantic relationship, sources indicate that they are spending time together. Whether or not that connection is true, this TikTok prank has undeniably brought attention to Kelce’s career and highlighted the potential for Swift to conquer new demographics.

