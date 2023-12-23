Taylor Swift Enjoys Night Out with Famous Friends in NYC

Taylor Swift was spotted enjoying a night out in New York City with her famous friends, including Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Zoë Kravitz. The group of women all looked stylish and dressed to impress for their weekend get-together.

Swift was seen exiting a building alongside Gomez and Delevingne, sporting a chic winter look. She wore a shearling-lined leather coat, a green sweater, a plaid skirt, and tall red boots. Swift completed her outfit with a caramel-colored Saint Laurent bag and classic red lipstick.

Gomez, who recently debuted blonde highlights, showcased her lighter locks while keeping her hair down in a soft, wavy style. She paired a snake-print overcoat and skirt with a black top, Calzedonia tights, and Stuart Weitzman boots.

Kravitz joined the group, wearing an oversized tan coat over black wide-leg pants and a red shirt. Taylor-Joy, who seemed to walk separately, was spotted with a head-covering, a large black coat, and shiny heels.

This girls night out came just two days after Swift showed support for her friend Emma Stone at the premiere of her new film “Poor Things.” Swift arrived in a Charlotte Simone faux fur coat and later changed into a black gown with Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.

Stone recently spoke about her friendship with Swift, describing her as a “wonderful friend” who blows her mind with her talent and energy during her performances.

Meanwhile, Gomez made headlines seemingly confirming her relationship with collaborator Benny Blanco. In an Instagram comment, she referred to him as “the best thing that’s ever happened to me” and expressed that he is better than anyone she’s ever been with.

As Taylor Swift continues to enjoy her time with her close circle of friends, fans eagerly anticipate more updates and possible collaborations from these talented individuals.