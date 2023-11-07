New Celeb BFFs: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Spark Friendship Goals

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have recently taken their friendship to the next level, going Instagram official and solidifying their status as not just regular friends, but two celebrities who enjoy hanging out together. While both Taylor and Brittany are known for dating famous players on the Kansas City Chiefs football team, their bond goes beyond their romantic connections.

Brittany shared a photo on Instagram from a fun night out with Taylor, as well as Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell, who happen to be married to Chiefs players Shane Buechele and Blake Bell respectively. The group appeared to have enjoyed a sushi dinner and later headed to the popular Zero Bond venue in New York City, accompanied Taylor’s A-list circle of friends including Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, and Sophie Turner.

The next day, Brittany hosted a viewing party to support the Chiefs during their game against the Miami Dolphins in Germany. Paige and Lyndsay were seen leaving Brittany’s apartment in Tribeca, indicating the closeness of their friendships.

Taylor and Brittany have been inseparable since Taylor began attending Chiefs games, and they even have their own choreographed handshake. Despite Taylor’s upcoming international tour, where she will be joined her rumored beau Travis, the source assures that their bond remains strong. The insider shared with Entertainment Tonight, “Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future.”

It’s clear that Taylor and Brittany’s friendship is built on shared interests, not just their relationships with football players. Their admiration for each other’s careers and their supportive attitudes make them the ultimate friendship goals in the world of celebrity.

FAQ:

Q: How did Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes become friends?

A: Taylor and Brittany bonded at a Chiefs party and have been hanging out ever since.

Q: Who joined Taylor and Brittany for their night out?

A: They were joined Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell, who are married to Chiefs players Shane Buechele and Blake Bell.

Q: Are Taylor and Travis serious about each other?

A: Yes, according to insiders, Travis and Taylor are “all in” and planning for the future together.

Q: Which celebrities are part of Taylor’s circle of friends?

A: Taylor’s celeb friends include Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, and Sophie Turner.