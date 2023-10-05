Notes on Selling Books via Instagram Stories, Fighting with Elon, and Which Platform is Best at Shielding Users from Harassment

In Taylor Lorenz’s new book, “Extremely Online,” she explores the history of social media and the impact it has had on creators and the creator economy. She delves into the rise and fall of platforms like Vine and TikTok, highlighting the tension between social platforms and the creators who rely on them.

Lorenz discusses the missed opportunities of platforms like Twitter in cultivating and monetizing their creator communities. She explains that creators want to monetize their content, but Twitter failed to roll out effective monetization features. This misunderstanding led to the botched rollout of Twitter Blue, where some celebrities lost their blue checkmarks for not subscribing. Lorenz emphasizes that celebrities and creators don’t need Twitter; in fact, they often have more power than the platform itself.

The book also explores the power dynamics between brands and creators. Initially, brands held more power, but as e-commerce infrastructure improved, creators realized they could launch their own products and brands. This shift is exemplified Kylie Jenner’s lip kits, which marked a pivotal moment for content creators taking control of their own products.

The relationship between creators and platforms has always been fraught. Creators aim to maximize engagement, while platforms aim to monetize user activity. This misalignment often leads to tension between the two parties. Specifically, Lorenz mentions how Facebook failed to capitalize on the opportunity presented Vine creators migrating to the platform. Facebook refused to implement meaningful monetization features, which ultimately led to its decline in influence compared to platforms like TikTok.

In a rapid-fire question segment, Lorenz discusses her personal use of Twitter for COVID advocacy and expresses her belief that the platform is not built for the future. She also notes that Elon Musk is making the same mistakes as other founders from the past 20 years.

Overall, “Extremely Online” offers a social history of social media, shedding light on the impact of platforms on creators and the challenges they face in monetizing their content. It serves as a reminder of the ever-evolving landscape of social media and the need for platforms to adapt to the needs of their creators.

