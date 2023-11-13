Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Reportedly Heading Towards an Engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has captured the attention of fans and sparked rumors of an impending engagement. The couple, who started dating in September of last year, recently shared their first public kiss, fueling speculation about their future plans. One celebrity, in particular, seems convinced that Swift and Kelce will take their relationship to the next level.

Hilarie Burton, a former host of MTV’s “Total Request Live,” expressed her belief that the couple will be engaged May. Burton confidently shared her prediction on X.com (formerly Twitter), stating, “They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas. And then these babies are gonna be engaged May.”

While some fans questioned Burton’s assertion, pointing out that Swift has never been engaged before, the actress stood her prediction. She emphasized how Kelce’s supportiveness and involvement in Swift’s life set him apart from her previous relationships. “Every other guy made her feel like she had to downplay her own work,” Burton explained. “This big ol beefy tree of a man is holding up signs and singing along! Catching her as she runs offstage?!?!”

Swifties, as well as Kelce’s fans, have been eagerly following the couple’s journey. With Kelce’s charming and affectionate gestures and Swift’s blossoming relationship, it’s no wonder that fans are excitedly anticipating what the future holds for them.

