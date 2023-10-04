Tayla Broad Proud of Husband’s Award at Richmond’s Jack Dyer Medal

Tayla Broad expressed her immense pride in her husband, Nathan Broad, after he received the Francis Bourke Award at Richmond’s Jack Dyer Medal ceremony. Tayla shared a photo on Instagram showing Nathan holding the award, captioning it with “Proud is an understatement.” The prestigious award, named after Richmond’s five-time premiership hero, is determined current players who vote for the teammate they believe best exemplifies the club’s values.

In a statement released Richmond, it was revealed that Nathan Broad was recognized his playing peers for his consistency on the field and his dedication off the field. Tayla further expressed her admiration for her husband’s role model qualities, sharing a Richmond branded graphic and stating that their daughter, Samara, is lucky to have him as her role model.

Aside from celebrating her husband’s accomplishment, Tayla also shared details of her outfit for the event. She wore a dress from Atoir, jewelry from Anna Rossi, Billini shoes, and carried a bag from Eliya The Label. Tayla and Nathan, both originally from Western Australia, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in October 2022. They announced in February that they were expecting a baby girl, who was born in August and named Samara Margot.

Tayla recently revealed on Instagram that she and Nathan are building a house in their hometown of Perth. While the plans are still in the early stages, with the couple searching for a builder and an architect, she expressed her excitement about the project, stating that “excited is an understatement.”

Sources:

– Not provided