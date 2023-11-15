Tax Department Aims to Expand Outreach to Tier 2 Cities and Simplify Taxation for Younger Generations

Nitin Gupta, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), has announced that the tax department is undertaking efforts to enhance its outreach beyond metro cities to Tier 2 cities. The aim of this expansion is to ensure that taxpayers across the country have access to the department’s services and information. To achieve this, the tax department plans to utilize social media platforms like Twitter (X) in addition to on-ground initiatives.

“We have set a tax target of ₹18.23 lakh crore for this fiscal year, and we are currently experiencing a growth rate of 17-18%. We are optimistic that we will meet this target,” said Gupta. He highlighted that despite issuing refunds to taxpayers amounting to ₹1.85 lakh crore in the current financial year, the department remains on track to meet its budgetary goal.

Recognizing the need to simplify taxation norms and procedures for younger generations, the CBDT is planning various outreach programs. Gupta emphasized that the department is actively monitoring X (formerly Twitter) to address any complaints and concerns promptly, with grievance redressal mechanisms being a top priority.

In a recent development, Gupta inaugurated the Taxpayers’ Lounge at the 42nd India International Trade Fair in New Delhi. This Lounge aims to create awareness about the services provided the Income Tax Department and showcases its initiatives in areas such as digitalization, transparent taxation, e-PAN, e-filing, and online grievance redressal. As part of the outreach program, the department also seeks to educate taxpayers, including young adults and children, about the significance of taxes in nation-building.

To engage with the younger generation and promote tax awareness, the Taxpayers’ Lounge features an interactive children’s corner. This section includes engaging features like comic books, board games, virtual reality games, and the opportunity to interact with the CBDT’s three copyrighted comic character mascots: ‘Jaankari Babu,’ ‘Tax Pari,’ and ‘Taxa.’

With plans to establish tax hubs in Tier 2 cities in the future, the tax department aims to encourage better participation and higher tax compliance figures. These initiatives not only simplify taxation but also contribute to creating a tax-conscious society that recognizes the importance of taxes in nation-building.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the purpose of the tax department’s outreach to Tier 2 cities?

The tax department aims to ensure that taxpayers across the country, including those in Tier 2 cities, have access to its services and information.

2. How does the tax department plan to engage with younger generations?

The CBDT is implementing various outreach programs to simplify taxation norms and processes for younger generations. It is also active on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to address any complaints and issues promptly.

3. What is the significance of the Taxpayers’ Lounge?

The Taxpayers’ Lounge serves as a platform to create awareness about the Income Tax Department’s services and showcase its initiatives in areas such as digitalization, transparent taxation, e-PAN, e-filing, and online grievance redressal.

4. How does the tax department educate taxpayers about the importance of taxes?

Through its outreach programs, the department aims to raise awareness about the role of taxes in nation-building among taxpayers, including young adults and children. The interactive children’s corner at the Taxpayers’ Lounge provides engaging resources to promote tax awareness among children.

5. What are the future plans of the tax department?

The tax department intends to establish tax hubs in Tier 2 cities in the future. These hubs will encourage better participation and higher tax compliance figures among taxpayers residing in these cities.