TikTok’s Beloved “Talking” Dog, Tatum, Captures Hearts Worldwide

Tatum, the lovable canine sensation on TikTok, has gained widespread fame for his unique voice and adorable antics. With over 3.6 million followers on TikTok, 528,000 on Instagram, and 175,000 on Facebook, Tatum has become a social media star.

Owned Charles and Nicole Lever from Bangor, Maine, Tatum has a distinctive voice characterized his TH sounds turning into Fs. He has become known for his catchphrase “hey lady” and his refusal of bath time with his signature “no fank you.”

Tatum, a rescue dog, was adopted the Levers in April 2016 through The Pixel Fund, a non-profit pet rescue organization. Despite initial hesitation from Charles about getting a dog while living in a condo, Nicole instantly fell in love with Tatum’s photo on the rescue’s website. They were won over Tatum’s foster parent’s description of his personality.

Tatum’s journey to fame began with Snapchat videos of him and Charles bantering. Family and friends encouraged the Levers to share Tatum’s conversations on larger social media platforms. Their first viral video featured Tatum joyfully jumping during a walk, and from then on, Tatum’s social media presence skyrocketed.

Joining TikTok in late 2019 was a turning point for Tatum’s popularity. His endearing personality, nugget obsession, and adventures with his mom captured the hearts of millions. Tatum’s videos consistently receive tens of thousands, and sometimes millions, of views.

Tatum’s rise to stardom has even led to the creation of his book, “Tatum Comes Home,” set for release in October 2023.

Despite his social media fame, Tatum is cherished his owners as a beloved family member. He is described as a comical and loving dog who brings joy to their lives on a daily basis. Tatum’s favorite pastimes include begging for food, lounging with his parents, and going on car rides.

Charles emphasizes that Tatum’s fame should not overshadow the message of rescue animals. Tatum’s life is a testament to the incredible love and care that can be provided to a rescue pet. He encourages others to consider adopting animals in need, giving them the opportunity for a good life and a loving home.

