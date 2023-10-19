Billie Eilish Reveals Striking New Tattoo on Instagram

American singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish, recently surprised her fans unveiling a new tattoo on her Instagram account. Known for her distinctive style and fashion choices, Eilish added to her collection of meaningful tattoos with a striking, abstract design. The tattoo starts at the nape of her neck and extends down to nearly the end of her tailbone.

With over 110 million followers, Eilish chose to reveal her tattoo to her massive fanbase on Instagram. Captioning the photo with a pair of scissors emoji, Eilish sparked a frenzy among her fans. Many expressed their excitement in the comments, while others requested more pictures of the fully colored version of the tattoo.

This Instagram post is not the first time Eilish has shared glimpses of her tattoo, but it is one of the first times she has displayed the entire design. In another slide, she referred to a song Drake in which rapper Lil Yachty mentioned her appearance. Glimpses of her previous tattoos, including a dragon tattoo, have also been shared on her social media accounts.

Eilish’s openness about her tattoos is a departure from her previous stance in 2020 when she stated that she would “never” reveal them. By sharing her tattoos on social media, she has delighted her fans and given them a glimpse into her personal life.

