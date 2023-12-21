Tate McRae’s Dance-Heavy Performances Draw Criticism on TikTok

Tate McRae, the rising pop-star known for her energetic performances, has faced criticism on TikTok for her method of not singing lyrics at the end of lines in order to complete dance steps. Multiple TikTokers have parodied her performances singing her songs with omitted lyrics and exaggerated autotune. While some suggest that McRae should perform with a headset microphone to alleviate the issue of holding a microphone while dancing, others argue that the internet should give her a break.

Canadian singer and rising pop-star, Tate McRae, has been making waves in the music industry with her catchy tunes and energetic performances. However, her dance-heavy routines have recently drawn criticism on TikTok.

Instead of singing lyrics at the end of lines, McRae focuses on completing intricate dance steps. This unique approach has sparked parodies on TikTok, with users performing exaggerated autotuned versions of McRae’s songs while omitting lyrics and including lengthy dance breaks.

One TikToker even suggested that McRae should use a headset microphone to free herself from the burden of holding a microphone while dancing. McRae seemed to indirectly respond to these parodies and critiques in a recent TikTok video. In the video, she acknowledged the separation between her vocals and choreography, shared that she had performed three shows in one day, and expressed her desire for a headset microphone.

The criticism towards McRae highlights the high expectations placed on pop performers in the age of TikTok. As TikTok is known for viral dances, it is no surprise that McRae’s popular songs on the platform are accompanied choreography. However, the internet’s demand for live singing and dancing simultaneously puts immense pressure on artists who already have the challenging task of performing in front of enthusiastic fans.

While some suggest that McRae should consider toning down her choreography, many argue that the internet should be more understanding and give her a break. Performing multiple complex tasks simultaneously is undoubtedly a formidable challenge, and artists like McRae should be commended for pushing boundaries and striving to deliver engaging performances.

In conclusion, Tate McRae’s dance-heavy performances have sparked conversation on TikTok, with some criticizing her singing approach and others advocating for the internet to be more compassionate. As the expectations for pop performers continue to evolve in the digital age, it is essential to recognize the artistry and effort that goes into live performances.