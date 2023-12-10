Tate McRae’s Sophomore Album “Think Later” Shows Promise for Mainstream Success

Tate McRae, the 20-year-old Canadian artist who soared to TikTok fame in 2020 with her ballad “You Broke Me First,” is back with her sophomore album “Think Later.” While her debut album, “I Used to Think I Could Fly,” failed to live up to expectations, McRae seems to have found her stride with this new release.

With the lead single “Greedy” already making waves globally, McRae has tapped into a pop-R&B sound that suits her rapid-fire delivery. Drawing inspiration from mid-2000s Timbaland, the song channels an infectious energy that is hard to resist. Other tracks, such as “Exes” and the title track “Think Later,” continue down this pop-R&B route, creating a cohesive and melodic album.

McRae also explores different genres on “Think Later,” showcasing her versatility as an artist. “We’re Not Alike” brings an edgier new wave sound, while “Grave” captures the essence of her early breakthrough with its lilting chorus. It’s clear that McRae is not afraid to experiment and push her boundaries.

While the album does have a few misfires, such as the generic trap-pop of “Run for the Hills,” overall, “Think Later” feels like McRae’s ticket to the big leagues. With her growing popularity on TikTok and the success of “You Broke Me First,” she has already proven her ability to connect with a wide audience. Now, with a more refined and focused sound, McRae is poised for mainstream success.

In conclusion, “Think Later” showcases Tate McRae’s growth as an artist and her potential to become a household name in the pop music industry. With catchy hooks, vibrant production, and a diverse range of styles, this sophomore album sets her apart from other viral sensations who struggle to maintain relevance. Keep an eye on McRae as she continues her musical journey to the top.