Tate McRae on the Authenticity of Music in the Era of TikTok

In an era dominated viral trends and short-lived sensations, Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae has taken a stand against the prevailing culture of creating music tailored specifically for TikTok popularity. While the popular video platform has propelled many artists into the limelight, McRae believes that writing songs with the sole intention of going viral on TikTok undermines the true essence of artistry.

During a recent interview on CBC’s Q With Tom Power, McRae expressed her heartfelt opposition to the practice, stating, “I think that is the death of art, if we are basing a song off a 15-second clip. I just don’t think that’s real music.” She firmly believes that a song should evoke emotions and tell a complete story, rather than merely catering to the fleeting attention spans of TikTok users.

For McRae, the process of creating music is a deeply personal and introspective journey. She emphasized the importance of staying true to one’s artistic vision and focusing on the overall composition rather than fixating on potential viral moments. “I will always write from how a song makes me feel in the room, the full song, start to finish,” McRae explained. She stands unwavering in her commitment to embracing the authentic and meaningful aspects of music.

In an age where algorithms and short-form content often dictate the direction of popular culture, McRae’s stance serves as a reminder of the value and integrity inherent in the creation of genuine art. By eschewing the allure of TikTok fame, she demonstrates a determination to preserve the soul of music and encourage listeners to experience it in its entirety.

As McRae’s music continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, her refusal to conform to the TikTok-centric approach sets her apart from the crowd. Through her unwavering dedication to crafting music that speaks to the human spirit, McRae offers a refreshing perspective in an industry increasingly driven fleeting trends and viral sensations.

