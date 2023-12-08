New Album Tate McRae Showcases a Diverse and Emotional Journey

Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae is gearing up to release her highly-anticipated sophomore album, titled “Think Later,” on December 8th. The album captures McRae’s intuitive, savage, and torn emotions as she navigates the complexities of love, hate, and the indecisiveness that often accompanies them. While McRae has gained recognition as a TikTok sensation with millions of followers, she is determined to prove that she is more than just a passing trend.

In addition to her viral success on social media, McRae has also made significant strides in her music career. She recently performed two songs on SNL and completed a successful North American tour. Her latest single, “exes,” has garnered attention for its hypnotic and energetic sound, showcasing McRae’s unique style that sets her apart from the cookie-cutter pop music landscape.

Beyond her musical achievements, McRae has formed a close bond with fellow superstar Olivia Rodrigo. The two artists frequently hang out together, enjoying dinners, long drives, workouts, and movie nights. In fact, McRae even made a cameo in Rodrigo’s music video for “bad idea right.” While their friendship is primarily centered around casual hangouts, McRae is open to the possibility of collaborating with Rodrigo in the future.

As McRae’s new album approaches, she shares her excitement about the project. She describes it as a reflection of her growth as a person, delving into new stories and venturing into the world of pop in a way she has never explored before. The album encompasses a range of topics, capturing the intensity of falling in love, making impulsive decisions, and feeling the weight of obsession.

One standout track on the album is “run for the hills,” which McRae considers a focus track due to its catchy melody and uplifting chorus. This song, in particular, fills her with a sense of joy and excitement that she can’t wait to share with her fans during her upcoming tour.

McRae also discusses the inspiration behind her latest music video for “exes.” Written in a mere 30 minutes, the song evolved into a powerful expression of living in the present moment and seizing opportunities without overthinking. McRae credits this process to a serendipitous moment where she felt as though a higher power guided her creative process.

While McRae’s music often explores self-empowerment and confidence, she also dives into introspective breakup anthems on her new album. Her songs capture the complexity of relationships and the struggle to let go, offering a relatable and cathartic experience for listeners.

Looking ahead, McRae shares her dream of collaborating with artists like Post Malone, The Weeknd, and Rosalía. These potential duets would bring together a diverse array of musical styles and create unforgettable moments for her audience.

As the release date for “Think Later” approaches, Tate McRae is poised to captivate listeners with her raw talent, emotional depth, and powerful storytelling. The album promises to showcase her artistic growth and establish her as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.