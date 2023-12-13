Tate McRae Rejects the Idea of TikTok Fame and Stands Firm on True Artistry

In a recent interview with Tate McRae, the rising star made it clear that she has no interest in creating a viral TikTok sound. McRae firmly believes that this approach is not conducive to creating “real” music. She expressed her thoughts during an interview on CBC’s Q With Tom Power, stating, “I just don’t think that’s real music. If I’m being super honest, I feel like whenever someone walks into a room, like a songwriter, and they’re like, ‘We need to make something that’s going to catch on TikTok,’ it, like, fully kills it for me.”

According to McRae, basing a song off a 15-second clip is the “death of art.” She explained that she cannot fully experience and appreciate music through such a limited format. “I’m not listening to a 15-second clip to feel music the way that I want to feel music,” she added.

The young artist also revealed her songwriting process, emphasizing that she will never start a song focusing on just one section. McRae believes in writing from the heart and expressing the emotions that a song evokes from start to finish. This approach allows her to create music that is authentic and meaningful.

While McRae’s standpoint may differ from others in the industry, she stands firm in her belief that art should not be driven solely the pursuit of TikTok fame. Her perspective resonated with interviewer Tom Power, who expressed his happiness with her stance.

During the interview, McRae and Power also discussed her performance on SNL, her ability to write the song “exes” in under two hours, and more. The full interview can be found on Tom Power’s YouTube channel.

Tate McRae’s refusal to conform to the trends of TikTok demonstrates her commitment to creating genuine and impactful music. She is establishing herself as an artist who values the integrity of her craft above fleeting viral moments.