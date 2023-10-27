Tata Group Expands Its Manufacturing Reach in India with iPhone Production Deal

Tata Group, one of the largest conglomerates in India, announced on Friday that it will start manufacturing iPhones in India for both the local and global markets. This move comes after Wistron, one of the three iPhone manufacturers in the country, approved the sale of its plant to Tata for $125 million.

The deal between Tata and Wistron has been in the works for over a year, with both companies engaging in negotiations to finalize the terms. Wistron cited strategic considerations for reshaping its global manufacturing strategy as the reason for the sale. The Taiwanese firm’s board expressed gratitude to Wistron for its contributions and highlighted the significant role that Indian companies play in building a global supply chain.

Tata Group, a conglomerate with diverse business interests ranging from salt sales to tech consultancy services, is set to become the first Indian firm to assemble iPhones. The company has previously collaborated with global brands like Starbucks and now plans to open 100 Apple stores in the South Asian market.

India’s Deputy IT Minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, praised the collaboration between Wistron and Tata, emphasizing India’s efforts to support the growth of global Indian electronics companies. The ministry aims to help India become a trusted manufacturing and talent partner for global electronic brands.

This recent development aligns with India’s broader plan to attract global manufacturers and reduce its dependence on China. The Indian government is actively offering financial incentives to entice companies to establish manufacturing operations in the country. Experts believe that India’s electronics manufacturing industry is poised for robust medium-term growth due to the country’s growing domestic demand and the “China + 1” strategy pursued many global players.

As Tata Group expands its manufacturing reach with the production of iPhones, Apple is turning its attention to India, the second-largest smartphone market in the world. The company has already opened its first two retail outlets in the country and is exploring partnerships to introduce services like Apple Pay.

Please note that the source for this article is not provided.

