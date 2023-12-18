Tamales Take Over Long Beach at Annual Festival

Get your taste buds ready for the ultimate tamale experience at the highly anticipated International Tamales Festival in Long Beach. Celebrating the rich culinary traditions of Latin cultures, this event promises a mouthwatering journey through an array of delicious flavors.

With a whopping 25 food vendors and 82 retail vendors, festivalgoers can expect a vibrant atmosphere packed with tantalizing aromas and tasteful treats. From traditional classics to innovative twists, there is a tamale for every palate.

Sal Flores, the organizer of the Long Beach International Tamales Festival, expressed his excitement about this year’s event, stating that it is set to be bigger and better than ever before. Last year, the festival attracted over 3,500 attendees, and this year, Flores hopes to welcome 4,000 to 5,000 people.

The highlight of the festival is undoubtedly the opportunity to sample a wide variety of tamales from each vendor and vote for your favorite dish. Whether you’re craving savory, spicy, or sweet, the options are endless.

In addition to the delectable offerings, the festival will host a thrilling homemade tamale contest. Twelve talented contestants will compete for the title of the best homemade tamale. The judging criteria include presentation, uniqueness, and, of course, taste. The winner will not only be awarded a $250 cash prize but will also have their permits paid to have a booth at next year’s festival.

The International Tamales Festival is not just a food extravaganza; it is an opportunity to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Latin communities. So mark your calendars for this incredible event, taking place at Long Beach City College from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Join in the fun, indulge in mouthwatering tamales, and discover the true spirit of this favorite Southern Californian tradition.