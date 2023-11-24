New Year Treat Special on Taskmaster: A Star-Studded Line-Up

Taskmaster, the popular comedy game show, has officially revealed the line-up for its highly anticipated New Year Treat special. This one-off episode will feature a group of five celebrities who will compete in a series of entertaining and unconventional challenges. Hosted the hilarious duo of Greg Davies and Alex Horne, the special promises to deliver laughter and excitement to kickstart the new year.

The star-studded cast for the New Year Treat special includes musician Kojey Radical, actor Lenny Rush, naturalist Steve Backshall, radio and television presenter Zoe Ball, and Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden. Each celebrity will showcase their skills, creativity, and wit as they take on the unpredictable and quirky tasks set the Taskmaster.

Unfortunately, the exact airing date and time for the special episode have not been announced yet. However, fans can expect an announcement in the coming weeks, building anticipation for this unique and fun-filled event.

In the recently concluded 16th series, comedian Sam Campbell emerged victorious over tough competition from Sue Perkins, Julian Clary, Susan Wokoma, and Lucy Beaumont. The series featured a plethora of challenging tasks, keeping viewers entertained and on their toes. From maneuvering a forklift through an obstacle course to the difficulty of refilling a vase without spilling a drop, the contestants faced numerous hurdles, some even resulting in disqualifications.

While awaiting the next Taskmaster adventure, fans will be delighted to know that Alex Horne, co-host of the show, will be touring with his musical comedy band, The Horne Section. The tour, scheduled from March 2024 until November, promises an unforgettable experience with energetic performances, party games, and Alex’s signature comedic charm.

Catch Taskmaster series 16 every Thursday night at 9pm on Channel 4, and relive previous seasons with streaming options available on Channel 4’s platform. Stay tuned for further updates on the New Year Treat special and get ready for a night of laughter, surprises, and remarkable performances.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When will the New Year Treat special of Taskmaster air?

The exact airing date and time for the New Year Treat special have not been announced yet. However, it is expected to be disclosed in the coming weeks.

2. Who are the celebrities participating in the New Year Treat special?

The line-up for the New Year Treat special includes musician Kojey Radical, actor Lenny Rush, naturalist Steve Backshall, radio and television presenter Zoe Ball, and Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden.

3. Who hosts Taskmaster?

Greg Davies and Alex Horne co-host the Taskmaster series, providing hilarious commentary and overseeing the contestants’ performances.

4. Are there any upcoming projects involving the Taskmaster team?

Alex Horne, the co-host of Taskmaster, will be touring with his musical comedy band, The Horne Section, from March 2024 until November. The tour promises a lively and entertaining experience with their unique blend of music and humor.