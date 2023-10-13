The Great British Baking Show Introduces First Deaf Contestant

The Great British Baking Show (also known as The Great British Bake Off in the UK) has returned with a historic addition to its lineup of contestants. Tasha Stones, a 27-year-old baker, is the show’s first deaf contestant. Accompanied her British Sign Language interpreter, Daryl, Tasha has been impressing viewers and judges alike with her baking skills.

Tasha has already secured the title of Star Baker for two consecutive weeks, during Biscuit Week and Bread Week. These victories have meant a lot to Tasha, who shared her excitement on Instagram. Despite her success, Tasha confessed that she applied to be on the show at the last minute, despite her manager’s insistence.

Outside of the show, Tasha works as a participation officer at a children’s charity in Bristol, England. Baking has been a hobby of hers since her secondary school days, where her food technology teacher encouraged her to develop her skills. Tasha’s Instagram showcases her baking journey, with her earliest post dating back to 2014 when she made a cake for a friend’s 18th birthday. Her creations have since become more elaborate, including an Easter egg cake and an Arsenal-themed birthday cake.

In addition to her passion for baking, Tasha also has a love for travel. Her Instagram features snapshots from her trips to various countries such as Greece, Kyrgyzstan, and France.

Tasha’s participation on The Great British Baking Show highlights the diversity and inclusivity of the show, showcasing the talents of individuals from different backgrounds and abilities.

