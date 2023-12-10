Target Offers $500 Shopping Spree and Shipt Membership to Lucky Winners

Target, the popular retail corporation, has recently announced an exciting offer for its loyal customers. In a bid to enhance the holiday shopping experience, Target is giving 500 members of its loyalty program, Target Circle, the opportunity to win a $500 shopping spree. But that’s not all – the lucky winners will also receive a complimentary one-year membership of Shipt, Target’s renowned same-day delivery service. The annual Shipt membership usually carries a price tag of $99.

Jill Sando, the executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, expressed her enthusiasm about this offer, saying, “Guests who win will receive $500 in Target Circle earnings to be used like cash at any Target store or Target.com, plus a year-long subscription for Shipt, our same-day delivery service. It’s a fun way for guests to stock up on toys, gifts, and all the essentials for the busy holiday season.”

To make this announcement even more exciting, Target has partnered with popular actress Hilary Duff. Her involvement adds a touch of glamour and fun to the giveaway, creating a buzz among Target customers.

As we approach the holiday season, this offer from Target couldn’t have come at a better time. Families and shoppers who are grappling with the effects of inflation and rising prices will undoubtedly appreciate the extra “cash” to enhance their holiday purchases. Despite the challenges faced consumers, the National Retail Federation predicts that this year’s holiday shopping will set new records. Between November 1 and New Year’s Eve, consumers are expected to spend between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion, representing a 3-4% increase from the previous year.

So, if you’re a member of Target Circle, make sure to keep an eye out for your chance to win this amazing shopping spree and Shipt membership. It’s an opportunity that is sure to make your holiday season even more memorable.