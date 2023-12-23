Man Dies in Delta Shooting, Investigation Underway

Summary: A man who was the target of a gang-related shooting in Delta, British Columbia, has tragically passed away in the hospital. The victim’s name has not been released the Delta Police Department at the family’s request. Authorities have not confirmed the validity of a surveillance video that purportedly shows the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and the Delta Police Department is urging anyone with information to come forward.

The Delta community in British Columbia is reeling from a shocking incident that took place last week. A man, who was the target of what authorities have described as a gang-related shooting, has died in the hospital. The victim’s name has not been disclosed, as the family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

The shooting occurred in a residential area near 82 Avenue and 111B Street in Delta around 5:45 p.m. on December 14. Video footage, which has surfaced on social media, allegedly captures the terrifying incident. The video shows two individuals dressed in dark clothing rushing towards their target with outstretched arms. The victim can be seen attempting to escape climbing a fence but tragically falls back down as the assailants quickly make their way into a waiting vehicle and flee the scene.

The authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed authorities. Contact has been made with the Delta Police Department for clarification on this matter. In addition to the shooting, a burning vehicle was reported in the neighboring area of Surrey shortly after the incident. The Delta Police Department has assumed control of the investigation into the torched vehicle.

The department has emphasized its commitment to community safety and well-being. They have vowed to conduct a thorough investigation to bring those responsible for the shooting to justice. Authorities are requesting the public’s assistance and are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411. Alternatively, individuals can provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.