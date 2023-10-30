New Article: Tapcheck: Revolutionizing Financial Wellness for Employees

Tapcheck, an award-winning financial wellness company, is making waves in the industry with its innovative platform that is transforming the way employees access their earnings. By providing on-demand pay – also known as Earned Wage Access (EWA) – Tapcheck is empowering workers to take control of their finances and improve their overall financial well-being.

Founded Ron and Kayling Gaver, Tapcheck was inspired their firsthand experience of witnessing the positive impact of financial wellness programs on a previous business and its employees. Recognized for its groundbreaking technology and innovation, Tapcheck was recently honored with two prestigious awards – the CB Insights’ Fintech 100 Award and a spot on LinkedIn’s 7th Annual Top 50 Startups List.

The CB Insights’ Fintech 100 Award celebrates companies that are shaping the future of real-time payments, spend management automation, embedded finance, and more. With over 19,000 private companies in the running, Tapcheck emerged as a standout winner. According to Chris Bendtsen, Lead Fintech Analyst at CB Insights, this year’s Fintech 100 represents a global cohort that is accelerating innovation and revolutionizing the industry as a whole.

LinkedIn’s Top 50 Startups List recognizes companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth, resilience, and innovation in the face of economic and workplace challenges. Tapcheck’s technology and unwavering commitment to its mission have earned them a place on this prestigious list.

Tapcheck’s financial wellness platform goes beyond on-demand pay. It also offers employees access to content designed to improve financial literacy, as well as the Tapcheck Mastercard. Through seamless integration with over 230 payroll and time management systems, Tapcheck ensures a convenient and secure experience for both employers and employees.

With a client roster that includes major brands like McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and Burger King, Tapcheck’s impact in the industry is undeniable. As more employers recognize the importance of financial wellness in attracting and retaining top talent, the demand for Tapcheck’s services continues to grow.

Tapcheck’s mission to revolutionize the payments space and improve the lives of users is just getting started. With a strong foundation and two prestigious awards under their belt, this innovative company is set to shape the future of financial wellness for employees worldwide.

