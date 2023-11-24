Government to Introduce Stricter Laws Against Incitement to Hatred on Social Media Platforms

The Government plans to implement new legislation to combat the use of incitement to hatred on social media platforms. The decision comes after a recent incident in Dublin, which led to violence and rioting in the city center. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that the Coalition will pass new laws in the coming week to empower the An Garda Síochána in utilizing CCTV evidence for identifying criminals and suspects more effectively.

Varadkar condemned the stabbing of three children and a woman in Parnell Square and expressed his deep concern regarding the ensuing violence that swept across areas like O’Connell Street, Parnell Street, and Henry Street. He highlighted the shame it brought to society, the disgrace for those involved, and the pain inflicted on innocent people caught up in the chaos.

Addressing the anti-immigrant faction responsible for encouraging the violence, Varadkar emphasized that being Irish encompasses more than simply saluting the national flag or boasting about birthplace.

During a press conference at Dublin Castle, Varadkar reaffirmed his confidence in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee. He defended the preparedness for the event and commended the swift response of the police in containing the violence. Approximately 500 people were involved, and within a short span of time, 400 officers equipped with riot gear were deployed to bring the situation under control.

In addition to tackling the immediate aftermath of the incident, Varadkar stressed the need to strengthen legislation to address the rising threat posed far-right individuals inciting confrontations on social media platforms. He acknowledged that current laws regarding incitement to hatred are insufficient for the challenges brought about the social media age.

Furthermore, Varadkar acknowledged the heroic actions of individuals who came to the aid of the children during the attack. He praised a care assistant who shielded the children from the attacker and condemned the perpetrator as being “intent on murder.” Gardaí have secured access to the attacker’s computer, phones, and home.

Authorities are now operating under the assumption that further protests and incidents may occur this weekend. Varadkar acknowledged that any incitement to hatred legislation could not be applied retroactively to the events of Thursday night.

In response to questions about immigration and growing antipathy towards immigrants, Varadkar acknowledged the importance of migration for Ireland’s progress. He highlighted the diverse workforce in hospitals, emphasizing that migrants play a vital role in providing healthcare services. While he acknowledged the necessity for the government to have control over immigration numbers, he stressed that individuals should be judged based on their character and actions, rather than superficial factors such as their skin color or background.

Varadkar assured the public that Dublin is not an unsafe city, describing the events of Thursday night as an “exceptional event.” The Government is determined to ensure the prevention of such incidents in the future. Increased security measures will be implemented, with a significant Garda presence on the streets to instill a sense of safety among the public in the coming days and weeks.

