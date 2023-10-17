Taobao Testing WeChat QR Code Payment Option for Select Users

Taobao, the popular online shopping platform in China, has been testing a new payment option that allows users to make payments through WeChat QR codes. Although this feature has been in beta testing since March 2022, it is still only available to a limited number of users and certain products.

The official response from Taobao acknowledges that the WeChat QR code payment function is gradually being rolled out and its availability depends on the specific products displayed on the payment page. Taobao’s customer service has also mentioned that this feature may gain popularity in the future.

To use this payment method, users need to save the QR code on the Taobao payment page and then scan it using WeChat’s ‘Scan’ function. While some netizens have reported encountering this option on their Taobao, it is important to note that it is still not widely accessible.

This testing phase aligns with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) requirement for platforms to unblock website links according to certain standards September 17th, 2021. WeChat also released an updated statement in November 2021, stating that direct access to external links will be allowed in one-on-one chat scenarios, and a trial will be conducted for enabling direct access to e-commerce-related external links in group chat scenarios.

As of now, the WeChat QR code payment option on Taobao remains in its testing phase but holds the potential to streamline the payment process for users who already rely on both platforms for their online shopping needs.

