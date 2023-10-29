New State Convenors and Coordinators Appointed for Jammu & Kashmir Youth Congress Social Media

Jammu, October 29, 2023 – The Jammu & Kashmir Youth Congress Social Media has recently announced the appointment of new State Convenors and Coordinators. Tanveer Singh has been appointed as the State Convenor, while Ram Singh, Waseem Khan, Umar Ayub, Abhinandan Nayar, Vassem Tak, and Irshad Chaudhary have been appointed as the State Coordinators. Additionally, Kapil Kumar, Waqar Aziz, Darshan Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Danish Malik, Jai Sidh Bhalla, Aiesha Lan, Suhail Nisar, and Abdul Hamid have been appointed as State Co-Coordinators.

This strategic move signifies the importance of social media platforms in shaping public discourse and mobilizing public opinion. Tanveer Singh, the newly appointed State Convenor, emphasizes the significance of social media in today’s democratic landscape, as it provides a space for people to discuss not only personal matters but also issues of national importance.

The rise of social media has transformed it from a simple platform for connecting with friends and family to an influential space for political activity and discourse. Singh remarks that social media has broken down communication barriers between politicians and ordinary citizens, enabling public officials to engage with their constituents in a more direct and interactive manner. Through social media, politicians can keep the public informed about their activities and policies, thus fostering greater participation in the political process.

Moreover, social media is not just confined to national politics; it also plays a vital role in shaping diplomatic relations between India and its friendly nations. Singh highlights the active use of social media in influencing international diplomacy, further highlighting its growing significance in the political sphere.

The appointments of these State Convenors, Coordinators, and Co-Coordinators demonstrate the recognition of social media’s role in modern politics. By leveraging the power of social media, the Jammu & Kashmir Youth Congress aims to effectively counter false propaganda and engage with the public on critical issues.

FAQ:

Q: What is the role of social media in democracy?

A: Social media provides a platform for public discourse, mobilization of public opinion, and connects citizens with politicians, allowing for greater participation in the political process.

Q: How has social media transformed political engagement?

A: Social media has broken down communication barriers between politicians and ordinary citizens, enabling direct and interactive engagement. It allows politicians to keep the public informed and involved in political activities.

Q: How does social media influence diplomatic relations?

A: Social media plays an active role in influencing diplomatic relations between countries, as it provides a space for open dialogue and exchange of ideas, fostering better understanding and collaboration.

Sources:

Original: [Source Domain]