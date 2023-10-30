Experience the Enchanting Wedding of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in Tangled: Ever After

Tangled: Ever After invites viewers to witness the magical wedding of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. This enchanting 6-minute short film serves as a follow-up to the beloved 2010 movie Tangled. Directed Nathan Greno and Byrom Howard, the animated masterpiece features the talented voices of Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider, Alan Dale as the priest, and Kari Wahlgren as the Queen.

In this captivating tale, the joyous ceremony encounters an unexpected twist when Pascal and Maximus, the lovable duo, misplace the precious wedding rings. As chaos ensues, these unforgettable characters embark on a thrilling adventure to recover the lost bands before anyone notices. Along the way, their journey is filled with comical mishaps, including flying lanterns, a flock of doves, a wine barrel barricade, and a hilariously sticky finale.

Tangled: Ever After can be enjoyed online through the popular streaming service Disney Plus. To watch this cherished short film, simply subscribe to Disney Plus visiting the official website or downloading the application. Once you have signed up and selected a subscription plan that suits you best, you can revel in a vast library of movies and TV series from renowned studios such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Fox, and National Geographic.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch Tangled: Ever After?

A: Tangled: Ever After is available for streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.

Q: How can I watch Tangled: Ever After online?

A: To watch Tangled: Ever After online, visit the Disney Plus official website or download the Disney Plus app. Sign up for a subscription, choose a plan, and confirm payment to enjoy the film.

Q: What subscription options are available for Disney Plus?

A: Disney Plus offers three subscription plans – an ad-supported basic plan at $7.99 per month, an ad-free premium plan at $10.99 per month, or an ad-free premium plan at $109.99 per year.