Tangedco Urges Public to Report Damaged Electric Infrastructure to Improve Power Supply

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has launched an initiative to encourage the public to report damaged electric poles and low-hanging power lines. By leveraging the convenience of WhatsApp, Tangedco aims to streamline the process of identifying and rectifying these issues promptly.

To participate in this effort, members of the public are requested to capture images of any defective electric poles or low-lying overhead power cables they come across. These images, along with the location details, should be forwarded to Tangedco through the dedicated WhatsApp number 94984 86899. By doing so, citizens can actively contribute to improving the quality of power supply, especially during the critical January/February period when agricultural activities are at their peak.

By harnessing the power of community engagement and using modern technology, Tangedco hopes to address and prevent power supply disruptions that can impact agricultural operations. Managing the supply of electricity effectively during the harvesting season is vital for farmers and ensures the smooth functioning of vital farming activities.

With the support of the public, Tangedco can identify and rectify damaged infrastructure swiftly and efficiently. Through this initiative, the Electricity Department aims to minimize low power supply instances and subsequently enhance the overall agricultural productivity of the region.

Proactive involvement from citizens plays a crucial role in maintaining a reliable power infrastructure. By reporting damaged electric poles and low-hanging power lines, the public can contribute to a more resilient and efficient power supply system in Thanjavur and its surrounding areas.

FAQ

What should I do if I come across a damaged electric pole or low-hanging power line in Thanjavur?

If you encounter a defective electric pole or a low-lying overhead power cable, please capture images of the issue and send them, along with the location details, to Tangedco through WhatsApp at 94984 86899.

Why is it important to report damaged electric infrastructure?

Reporting damaged electric infrastructure helps Tangedco identify and rectify issues promptly, ensuring a reliable power supply. This is particularly crucial during the January/February period when agricultural activities are in full swing.

How does reporting damaged electric infrastructure contribute to agriculture?

By addressing power supply issues swiftly, Tangedco can minimize disruptions in agricultural operations, ultimately enhancing the productivity and efficiency of farming activities.

Can reporting damaged electric infrastructure prevent future power supply problems?

Yes, reporting damaged electric poles and low-hanging power lines, the public can help Tangedco identify potential issues in advance and take necessary preventive measures to avoid future power supply problems.