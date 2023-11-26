New Legislation Needed to Address Online Hate and Bile

The recent Dublin riots have highlighted the alarming level of “hate and bile” directed towards migrants on social media platforms. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin has expressed his concerns over this issue, emphasizing the urgent need for legislation to address online hate speech.

While acknowledging the cooperation received from several social media platforms, Martin criticized X, previously known as Twitter, for its lack of collaboration in tackling such material. He emphasized the severity of the situation, highlighting how online hate can escalate into real-world violence. The Prime Minister affirmed that protecting the country’s multicultural and inclusive society is paramount and something worth fighting for.

Speaking at an event in Cork City, Martin condemned the riots as an attack on the state, families, society, and workers, vowing that such behavior would not be tolerated. The government’s current focus is on maintaining public order and safeguarding citizens across cities and towns.

In an unrelated matter, Martin expressed hope for the safe release of nine-year-old Emily Hand, who is among the hostages held in Gaza. With a ceasefire in effect, there are ongoing negotiations for the release of hostages Hamas in exchange for Israeli prisoners. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of rescuing all hostages and highlighted Emily’s case, which was continuously raised during his recent trip to the Middle East.

The situation in Gaza remains tense, but Martin believes that the release of a young child like Emily would bring a ray of hope amid the darkness of the conflict. Despite the challenges, efforts are being made to ensure her safe return and bring an end to the trauma she has endured.

