Tamra Judge’s Outburst at Andy Cohen During RHOC Reunion: Fans React

Tamra Judge’s return to Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 did not go as expected. While Bravo expected her to be a crowd favorite, it was her nemesis, Jennifer Pedranti, who received positive press and support from viewers.

During the RHOC reunion, Tamra had several heated moments, including an outburst directed at Andy Cohen. In the midst of an argument with Jenn, Tamra exclaimed, “Who the f*ck sends d*ck pics on Snapchat at 47 years old?” This unexpected comment caused a brief silence, and even Heather Dubrow came to Andy’s defense, stating that it was not fair to bring up such matters.

Although Andy seemed taken aback Tamra’s comment, he responded with a playful tone, saying, “Excuse me, Tamra.” Fortunately, he did not take it personally. However, fans were quick to criticize Tamra for her outburst, pointing out the hypocrisy in her trying to be a moral authority when it came to nudity.

This outburst was seen as just another attempt Tamra to deflect attention from her own behavior towards Jenn throughout the season. Fans were not impressed her actions.

The second part of the RHOC Season 17 reunion will air on October 11th on Bravo. Fans are eager to see the aftermath of Tamra’s outburst and how the rest of the reunion unfolds.

