New Study Reveals Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Middle- and Working-Class People

A recent study conducted the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity (LISEP) has shed light on the best and worst cities in the United States for middle- and working-class individuals. Contrary to popular belief, the study suggests that some of the least affordable cities can still offer opportunities and economic prosperity.

At the top of the list is San Jose, California, where the median home price exceeds $1.3 million. Despite the high cost of living, the study highlights that wage rates in cities like San Jose and San Francisco have also skyrocketed. On the other end of the spectrum, Fresno, California, ranks as the worst city for middle- and working-class individuals, with a median home price of around $360,000 and a cost of living that has surged 66.7% since 2005.

The study delves deeper into the livability of different regions considering factors such as housing prices, food costs, childcare expenses, and other necessities, in addition to wages adjusted for the cost of living. It also takes into account the percentage of the population unable to find full-time, living-wage jobs.

The top 10 metro areas for middle- and working-class individuals include San Jose, Austin, San Francisco, Baltimore, Washington, Minneapolis, Portland, Milwaukee, Denver, and Salt Lake City. On the other hand, the bottom 10 metro areas are Tampa, Riverside, Oklahoma City, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York, Memphis, Tulsa, Urban Honolulu, and Las Vegas.

LISEP Chairman Gene Ludwig emphasized the importance of understanding regional economies and their impact on low- and moderate-income populations for effective policymaking.

The study comes at a time when soaring inflation and housing price increases have made homeownership unattainable for many Americans. In California, only 15% of households could afford to purchase a home in the third quarter of 2023, according to the California Association of Realtors.

Despite recent inflation numbers cooling down, a survey conducted the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that expenses have risen for two-thirds of respondents, while only one-third reported an increase in income.

While the study provides valuable insights, it’s important to note that cities can change their rank over time as economic conditions and affordability fluctuate.