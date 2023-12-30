Historic Rocket Launch to Carry Ashes and DNA into Deep Space

Summary:

Next month, a momentous rocket launch is scheduled at Cape Canaveral that will carry the ashes and DNA of over 200 individuals, including three former U.S. presidents. Among those being honored is Jim Aungst, a Tampa man whose passion for space and contribution to the Patriot Missile system led his family to choose this unique send-off. The ULA Vulcan’s inaugural flight on January 8 will take Jim’s remains into space as part of Celestis’ Inc.’s Enterprise Flight. This groundbreaking mission will mark the first launch of flight capsules into deep space, along with the ashes of Star Trek’s cast and crew, including show creator Gene Roddenberry. These ashes and DNA will orbit the sun for several years before returning to Earth as shooting stars.

Innovative Rocket Launch to Soar with Ashes to the Stars

A historic event is on the horizon as Cape Canaveral prepares to host an extraordinary rocket launch next month. What sets this launch apart is the payload it will carry: the ashes and DNA of more than 200 individuals, including three distinguished former U.S. presidents. Amidst those being commemorated is Jim Aungst, a resident of Tampa whose fascination with the cosmos ignited during his childhood years.

Susan Aungst, Jim’s sister, fondly reminisced about their father sneaking them onto the rooftop to stargaze. Jim’s passion for astronomy remained steadfast as he grew older, ultimately leading him to a remarkable career as a rocket scientist. His involvement in constructing the Patriot Missile during the Desert Storm conflict undoubtedly saved lives, including that of his grateful sister.

Following Jim’s passing in 2021, his family sought a befitting farewell that would pay tribute to his lifelong fascination. Their quest led them to a unique opportunity provided the ULA Vulcan’s inaugural flight on January 8. Jim’s remains will journey into the cosmos as part of Celestis’ Inc.’s groundbreaking Enterprise Flight.

Colby Youngblood, the President of Celestis’ Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for this special mission. This launch represents not only the first time flight capsules will be sent into deep space but also the first time anyone has undertaken such an endeavor. A significant highlight of the voyage is the inclusion of ashes from the original Star Trek cast and crew, including the visionary mind behind the show, Gene Roddenberry.

Youngblood described this mission, named the Enterprise Flight, as a monumental step for humanity. The launch will serve as a repository of our civilization, marking an unprecedented milestone in history. Once in orbit around the sun, the 264 sets of ashes and DNA will journey for several years before descending back to Earth as radiant shooting stars.

To further add to the magnitude of this momentous occasion, the ashes of notable figures like George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, and John F. Kennedy will also grace the journey. Youngblood explained that this decision was influenced the historical significance of these former U.S. presidents and Celestis’ fortunate acquisition of a collection of hair samples belonging to prominent figures.

Susan, reflecting on her brother’s imminent interstellar voyage, expressed her excitement about the upcoming launch. She found solace in the thought that Jim’s essence will forever be among the stars, a source of comfort in the nighttime sky. Quoting Susan, “To know that he is out there every time we look up, it’s going to be comforting actually; he’ll say, I bet my view is better than your view.”

For individuals interested in learning more about Celestis’ Inc. and future memorial space flights, detailed information can be found on their official website, www.celestis.com.