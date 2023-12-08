Shady Pharmaceutical Company Persuades Doctors to Prescribe Dangerous Painkiller

A new movie, “Pain Hustlers,” starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, sheds light on the scandalous practices of an Arizona-based pharmaceutical company. Insys Therapeutics, the company in question, used kickback payments disguised as speaking fees to influence doctors to prescribe their fentanyl-based painkiller. This shady scheme resulted in numerous false claims and unnecessary prescriptions.

One doctor implicated in the scheme is Tampa pain management physician Edward Lubin. It has been revealed that Lubin received approximately $160,000 in kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics in exchange for prescribing their fentanyl mouth spray, Subsys. Interestingly, these payments were disguised as speaking fees for informational events that either never happened or were mere repetitions of the same information to the same attendees. This deceptive tactic was widely employed Insys across the country to boost sales.

Lubin recently agreed to pay a settlement of $1.5 million to resolve allegations of submitting Medicare claims for medically unnecessary Subsys prescriptions. Despite the settlement, Lubin has not admitted guilt, and federal prosecutors have not determined liability.

The case against Lubin is part of a larger investigation into Insys Therapeutics and its fraudulent practices. Subsys, a fentanyl-based painkiller, was initially approved the FDA for cancer patients. However, the company misused the drug encouraging doctors to prescribe it for other conditions. This violation resulted in a civil claim against Lubin, accusing him of multiple violations of the False Claims Act and federal anti-kickback laws.

In the Massachusetts criminal prosecution of Insys, the company pleaded guilty to mail fraud charges related to defrauding patients and insurers, including Medicare. The company admitted to using their speaker program to bribe physicians into prescribing medically unnecessary amounts of Subsys. Alongside Insys, numerous doctors, executives, and sales representatives connected to the company have been convicted for their involvement in the sham speaker program.

While the settlement with Lubin marks a step towards accountability, it serves as a reminder of the rampant corruption within the pharmaceutical industry. Efforts to hold individuals and companies accountable for their fraudulent practices are crucial in ensuring that patients’ well-being takes precedence over profit.