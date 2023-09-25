Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Face Philadelphia Eagles in Monday Night Showdown

On Monday, September 25, 2023, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Both teams enter this Week 3 matchup with undefeated records, making for an exciting showdown. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC.

Last week, the Buccaneers secured a convincing 27-17 victory over the Chicago Bears. Wide receiver Mike Evans was instrumental in the win, accumulating 171 receiving yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Baker Mayfield also had an impressive performance, throwing for 317 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, the Buccaneers displayed their strength sacking the Bears’ quarterback six times, led outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka’s two sacks.

The Eagles, on the other hand, emerged victorious in a thrilling 34-28 contest against the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday. Running back D’Andre Swift had a standout game with 175 rushing yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Jalen Hurts contributed 193 passing yards and a touchdown. With this win, the Eagles raised their scoring average to 29.5 points per game.

Despite both teams’ success thus far, oddsmakers have labeled Philadelphia as a 5-point favorite in this matchup. The Buccaneers, who had a disappointing 4-13 record against the spread last season, will be looking to defy the odds.

In terms of historic matchups, Tampa Bay has dominated Philadelphia in recent years. Over the past eight seasons, the Buccaneers have emerged victorious in all the games played between these two teams.

With the stage set for an intense Monday night showdown, football enthusiasts can anticipate an exhilarating contest between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

