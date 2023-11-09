Man Arrested for Cyber Crime in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: A recent incident in Coimbatore has shed light on the growing issue of cybercrime and the need for stringent measures to combat this menace. On Wednesday, the Coimbatore city cybercrime police apprehended a 32-year-old man, R Sathish, for his involvement in creating fake Instagram profiles and uploading explicit photos and videos of his female relatives.

The arrest came after a 24-year-old woman, employed in the IT sector, filed a complaint with the city cybercrime police on February 7, 2023. She discovered that her morphed photos had been uploaded on a fraudulent Instagram account, along with her contact number. This led to numerous unsolicited calls, causing significant distress to the victim.

The investigations conducted the cybercrime police revealed that the accused had fabricated a temporary email address and an Instagram profile, impersonating the woman in question. He proceeded to publicize her morphed indecent images and shared her contact details on social media platforms. Utilizing advanced techniques, the police successfully traced the Internet Protocol (IP) address, leading to the arrest of the offender.

While the motive behind this reprehensible act remains unclear, sources suggest that the accused harbored ill feelings towards his relatives and sought revenge through this deplorable act. Allegedly disrespected his close relatives, Sathish resorted to creating at least nine fake Instagram profiles to inflict harm upon them, using explicit images and videos.

The Coimbatore city cybercrime police have charged Sathish under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology (Amendment) Act 2008, and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. Following his arrest, he was produced before a judicial magistrate and subsequently remanded in judicial custody. Sathish is currently held at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgency in implementing stronger cybersecurity measures to safeguard individuals from malicious activities perpetrated in the virtual realm. It is imperative for authorities to prioritize the detection and prosecution of cybercriminals to ensure a safe and secure digital environment for all.

