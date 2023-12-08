Cyber Crime Cell Arrests Influencer for Posting Misogynistic Content

Summary:

In a recent development, the Cyber Crime cell has apprehended a 30-year-old influencer, Inbanidhi, following widespread social media outrage against his videos that disrespect women. Inbanidhi, known as ‘Inba’s Track,’ has been posting ‘mono-acting’ videos on various platforms, which have stirred controversy due to their derogatory nature. With one particular video targeting women and their choice of attire, the influencer faced a massive backlash on social media. This prompted a complaint to the Cyber Crime cell, leading to a thorough investigation into Inbanidhi’s content. Consequently, he has been charged under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Information Technology Act, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act for his offensive videos. Inbanidhi has a substantial online following, with 193,000 subscribers on YouTube and 82,000 followers on Instagram.

Title:

Influencer Detained for Promoting Misogynistic Content Online

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the influence of social media platforms and content creators has become undeniable. However, with this power comes a great responsibility to uphold ethical standards and promote positive values. Unfortunately, not everyone adheres to this principle, as is evident in the recent arrest of Inbanidhi, a popular influencer who has come under fire for posting misogynistic content.

Inbanidhi, who hails from Pudukottai, has built a sizable online presence with his ‘Inba’s Track’ persona, showcasing his talent for mono-acting. While this art form has gained popularity for its creativity and entertainment value, Inbanidhi’s misuse of it to propagate disrespectful narratives about women raises serious concerns.

One particular video, where he discusses why women should wear dupattas (scarves), sparked outrage across various social media platforms. In the video, Inbanidhi made derogatory remarks, undermining women’s integrity and labeling them as dishonest. Understandably, this triggered strong reactions from the online community, leading to a complaint being filed with the Cyber Crime cell.

The Cyber Crime cell swiftly initiated a thorough investigation into Inbanidhi’s social media presence, analyzing his videos and online behavior. Based on their findings, legal action was taken under Sections 294(b) (obscene acts and songs), 509 (sexual harassment relative) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as Sections 67, 67A, and 67B of the Information Technology Act and relevant sections of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Inbanidhi’s arrest and subsequent judicial remand serve as a powerful reminder that spreading hate speech and perpetuating harmful stereotypes will not go unnoticed or unpunished. It also highlights the collective responsibility we have as online users to combat such toxic narratives and support a healthy, inclusive digital environment.

With a substantial following of 193,000 subscribers on YouTube and 82,000 followers on Instagram, it is crucial that influencers like Inbanidhi understand the profound impact of their words and actions. While social media platforms offer immense opportunities to connect and share ideas, it is our duty to ensure that these spaces are safe, respectful, and empowering for all users.