Tamil actor Vishal alleges corruption in CBFC, claims bribe demanded for film certification

Tamil actor and producer Vishal has accused the Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) of demanding a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh for the Hindi censor rights of his latest film, “Mark Antony.” In a video shared on social media, Vishal addressed the issue and expressed his disappointment with corruption in government offices. He stated that he had to pay two transactions, with Rs 3 lakhs for screening and Rs 3.5 lakhs for the certificate. Vishal emphasized that he had never experienced such a situation in his career before and felt compelled to pay the concerned mediator due to the high stakes involved with the film’s release.

Vishal brought the matter to the attention of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not only for himself but also for the sake of future producers. He expressed his frustration at seeing his hard-earned money being used for corruption. Vishal hopes that the truth will prevail, as it always should.

“Mark Antony” is directed Adhik Ravichandran and stars S.J Suryah, Ritu Varma, Sunil, Selvaraghavan, and Abhinaya. The film revolves around two gangsters who acquire a mobile phone with the power to time travel. It has been receiving positive response at the box office and from the audience.

Vishal, whose real name is Vishal Krishna Reddy, is the son of film producer G.K. Reddy. He is known for his roles in action films and began his career as an assistant director for Arjun. Vishal made his debut as a lead actor in the romantic thriller “Chellamae” in 2004.

This alleged incident of corruption in the CBFC highlights the challenges faced filmmakers in obtaining certifications for their films. It also raises concerns about the transparency and integrity of the certification process. The authorities involved should address these allegations seriously and take appropriate action to eliminate corruption from the film industry.

