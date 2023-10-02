Tamar Braxton and JR Robinson End Engagement

Tamar Braxton and her fiancé, JR Robinson, have recently ended their engagement. The announcement was made JR on his Instagram Story, where he explained that he made the decision to focus on himself and his personal growth. He also clarified that rumors of infidelity and his involvement in a burglary incident were untrue. JR emphasized that his participation in the dating show “Queens Court” and his relationship with Tamar were not driven a desire for fame. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, JR expressed his desire to maintain a lasting friendship with Tamar.

The couple got engaged on the finale of Peacock’s “Queens Court,” but their relationship faced criticism due to the fact that JR has children with four different women. However, Tamar didn’t let that affect her birthday celebration, as she shared a video of JR giving her a toast in honor of her big day. She expressed her love for him and her gratitude for their blended family.

One of JR’s exes, Anaston Jeni, responded to Tamar’s comments accusing her of causing chaos and unnecessary drama in her and her son’s life. Despite this, Tamar remained positive about her decision to find love on reality TV, stating that she had looked high and low for Mr. Right and had turned to the show as a different way to meet potential partners.

It remains unclear what led to the end of Tamar and JR’s relationship, as they have chosen to keep the details private. However, JR’s focus on personal growth and positive energy suggests that both individuals are prioritizing their own well-being. They have expressed their appreciation for the support of their fans and their intention to maintain a lasting friendship.

Sources:

– Instagram

– Tamar Braxton’s Instagram Story

– Anaston Jeni’s Instagram post