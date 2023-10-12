Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up About Dealing with Social Media Trolls and Negativity

In a recent interview, Tamannaah Bhatia, one of the most bankable actresses in showbiz, spoke about her experience with social media trolls and negativity. Despite her success in both content-driven and commercial films, Tamannaah has often been the target of trolls, especially on social media platforms.

When asked about how she deals with hate and criticism on social media, Tamannaah explained that in her profession, it’s important for people to like what she does. However, she acknowledged that sometimes people write negative things about others online. Initially, these comments affected her deeply and made her question herself. She wondered if something she had done was wrong.

However, Tamannaah soon realized that these negative comments were not a reflection of her true self. She understood that what people project onto her is more about them than about her. She came to the conclusion that she has the choice to believe what others say about her or to believe in her own self-perception. She chose the latter and decided to focus on becoming the person she wants to be, without worrying about the opinions of others who do not truly know her or understand her journey.

On the work front, Tamannaah’s recent film, “Jailer,” featuring megastar Rajinikanth, was a massive hit at the box office. She also played a pivotal role in the Telugu film “Bhola Shankar” opposite Chiranjeevi and appeared in the Disney+ Hotstar web show “Aakhri Sach.” Currently, she has multiple projects in her pipeline, including “Veda” and “Aranmanai 4.”

It is commendable how Tamannaah has managed to rise above negativity and focus on her own growth and aspirations. Her story serves as an inspiration for others facing online criticism and reminds us that our self-worth should not be determined the opinions of strangers on the internet.

