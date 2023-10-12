Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up About Dealing with Social Media Negativity

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently shared her insights on handling negativity and hate on social media. In a conversation with health and wellness expert Luke Coutinho, Tamannaah discussed the impact of social media negativity on her and how she managed to overcome it.

Tamannaah acknowledged the importance of receiving appreciation for her work in her profession. However, she also addressed the downside of social media, where individuals often express their dissatisfaction through hurtful comments. Admitting that she was initially caught off guard online negativity, she felt uncomfortable and started questioning if she had done something wrong.

The actress then shared her journey of finding a way to deal with these challenges. She emphasized that the negative comments people make on social media are often a reflection of their own issues and insecurities, rather than an accurate portrayal of reality. Tamannaah stressed that she had to make a choice: internalize the negativity and let it define her or stay true to herself and focus on personal growth.

She recognized that those who make such comments have not lived her life or experienced her journey, limiting their understanding of who she truly is. With this realization, Tamannaah learned to prioritize her own path and not be overly concerned with others’ opinions.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is actively engaged in a variety of projects, including the Malayalam film “Bandra,” the Tamil film “Aranmanai 4,” and the upcoming Bollywood film “Vedaa,” where she stars alongside John Abraham. She has gained recognition for her role in “Lust Stories 2” and her recent appearance in the successful Tamil film “Jailer” alongside Rajinikanth.

In a recent throwback video from her school days, Tamannaah Bhatia captured the attention of many as she prepared for her 10th board exams.

