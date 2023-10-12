Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up About Dealing with Social Media Negativity

Tamannaah Bhatia, the renowned Indian actor, recently discussed her experience with online hate and negativity on social media. In a conversation with author Luke Coutinho, Bhatia addressed the issue of trolls and the impact of their comments on her mental well-being.

Bhatia acknowledged that she has encountered a lot of hate on social media, mainly from faceless individuals who write nasty remarks without any consideration for her feelings. Initially, she was taken aback this negativity and felt uncomfortable. She even questioned herself, wondering if she had done something wrong to deserve such hate.

However, after some introspection, Bhatia realized that people often engage in moral policing, projecting their own ideals onto her as an actor and performer. She emphasized that their criticism was not about her, but rather a reflection of their own insecurities.

To deal with the hate and attention, Bhatia adopted a mindset that focuses on her own self-perception rather than external opinions. She chooses to believe in herself and strives to become the person she aspires to be, regardless of what others say. Bhatia highlighted the fact that those who troll her have never experienced her journey, lived her life, or truly understood who she is as a person.

In addition to discussing social media negativity, Bhatia also shared about her relationship with actor Vijay Varma, which became public after a leaked video of them kissing circulated online. Despite the overwhelming public interest in their personal lives, Bhatia and Varma have chosen to embrace their relationship and continue attending events together.

In conclusion, Tamannaah Bhatia’s candid conversation sheds light on the impact of social media negativity and the importance of staying true to oneself in the face of online hate. Her insights provide a valuable perspective on how to navigate the harsh realities of the digital world.

Definitions:

– Trolling: Posting inflammatory or offensive comments online to provoke a negative response or create conflict.

– Moral policing: Criticizing or imposing one’s own moral standards on others’ behavior.

Sources:

– HT Entertainment Desk