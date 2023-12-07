Fort Stewart Soldier Missing After Jumping from Talmadge Bridge

Summary: In a distressing incident on Sunday, a Fort Stewart soldier identified as Spc. Estephan Nielsen jumped from the Talmadge Bridge and is currently missing. Authorities are urgently searching for Nielsen, and the military has requested the public’s assistance in providing any information that may aid the investigation.

According to reports, Spc. Nielsen’s disappearance was categorized as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown, a designation employed when the military is unable to locate a soldier. The Talmadge Bridge was briefly closed as emergency crews were summoned to the site.

The military is appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward anonymously through the Army CID Submit-a-Tip online form at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325. This call for public cooperation underscores the seriousness of the situation and highlights the determination to find Spc. Nielsen.

It is important to recognize that incidents like these are distressing and require prompt action. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please reach out to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, where military personnel can press 1 for the Military Crisis Line. The lifeline is a valuable resource for those seeking help or needing to communicate with trained professionals.

The soldier’s disappearance has caused great concern within the Fort Stewart community, and efforts are being intensified to locate and assist Spc. Estephan Nielsen. As the search continues, it is crucial that anyone with relevant information contributes to the investigation.