Taking TV: Embracing Authenticity and Going Niche on TikTok and Instagram

Julie Baker, a reporter at KXRM Colorado Springs, has found success on TikTok and Instagram showcasing her quirky, funny, and offbeat personality. Embracing social platforms has allowed her to break free from the traditional TV reporter persona and connect with viewers on a more authentic level. In a recent conversation, Baker discusses her journey and how she has been able to flourish going against the norm.

Baker’s infectious energy and genuine enthusiasm have resonated with her audience on TikTok and Instagram. Her videos include behind-the-scenes moments from the station and segments on Weird News, which tap into the endless well of human folly. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with both station management and viewers embracing her unique style.

During the interview, Baker admits that earlier in her career, she felt the pressure to conform to the rigid expectations of a TV reporter. However, she always believed that storytelling should be done differently to make a lasting impact. Over time, she grew tired of feeling inauthentic and realized that she needed to break free from the mold. Taking a break from TV news and exploring other avenues, such as radio, allowed her to reassess her passion for the industry.

Fortunately, Baker found a station that recognized her individuality and encouraged her to be true to herself. This newfound freedom and support enabled her to bring her relaxed and fun-loving personality to the forefront. By letting go of the fear of not fitting the traditional mold, she has been able to connect with viewers on a deeper level.

Baker’s success on TikTok and Instagram showcases the power of embracing one’s true self and going against the grain. In an industry that often prioritizes conformity, her ability to break free and find her niche has allowed her to stand out and attract a dedicated following.

