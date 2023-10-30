New Opportunities Arise for Japanese Equities as Deflation and Wage Growth End

The Japanese economy has experienced a significant shift in fortune, marking the end of two decades of deflation and wage growth stagnation. This positive development has breathed new life into the outlook for Japanese equities, resulting in the market outperforming its international rivals this year. With improved profit margins and a potential end to weakness in the Japanese yen, the future looks bright for investors in this market.

According to investment specialists Sean Park and Junki Okamoto, the recent wage growth is expected to stimulate personal consumption, leading to increased corporate earnings. They believe that companies in the stable and diverse segment of Japanese small capitalisation stocks, which have ample cash reserves, will continue to prioritize operational efficiency improvements. This can contribute to further growth in the market and provide exciting opportunities for investors.

