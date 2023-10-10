Talk to Me Confirms Netflix UK Release Date

Talk to Me, the acclaimed Australian horror film, will be released on Netflix UK on October 26. The film, directed Danny and Michael Philippou, follows a group of teenagers who discover they can communicate with spirits using a mysterious embalmed hand. However, their experimentation takes a dark turn.

Since its world premiere, Talk to Me has gained a strong following and received critical acclaim. It was also a box office success, becoming A24’s highest-grossing horror film in the US, with earnings of $48.1 million, surpassing the success of Ari Aster’s Hereditary.

The film’s success has led to the greenlighting of a sequel, titled Talk 2 Me. The Philippou brothers will once again collaborate with Bill Hinzman on the script. It is unclear at this time whether the sequel will focus on new characters or continue the story of the original film’s protagonists.

Danny Philippou expressed his excitement about the potential for a sequel, stating, “There are scenes for a sequel. If A24 wants it, I’ll bloody give it to them.” Michael Philippou added that when writing the script, they naturally thought about what would happen to the characters after the events of the first film.

Fans of horror films in the UK will soon be able to experience Talk to Me from the comfort of their own homes on Netflix. The film’s release date is highly anticipated and will provide a thrilling and spooky viewing experience.

