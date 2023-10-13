How to Help Kids Navigate the Hamas-Israel Conflict

The Hamas-Israel conflict is a topic that is hard to avoid, and it is important for adults to be prepared to answer children’s questions and provide support as they process current events. Digital literacy expert Matthew Johnson suggests being proactive asking children if they have heard about the conflict and what they know about it. This creates an opportunity to clear up any misconceptions and help them deal with any frightening images or stories they may have encountered through media or social media.

Teachers also play a crucial role in supporting students who may have questions or concerns about the conflict. While they don’t have to delve deeply into the issues, it is important for educators to acknowledge and address the topic if it comes up in class. This shows that the subject is affecting students emotionally.

When discussing the Hamas-Israel conflict with children, it is important to be age-appropriate and honest. Psychotherapist Liza Finlay suggests focusing on what children bring up and addressing their feelings of fear and anxiety. It is important to provide credible information without causing harm.

Additionally, it is crucial to separate the actions of certain groups from the culture they come from. Finlay emphasizes the importance of not judging or politicizing the conflict and instead fostering empathy and understanding among students.

In the age of social media, it is important to exercise caution. Misinformation and graphic content can easily find their way into children’s social media feeds. Parents and teachers can limit access activating content controls or restrictions, and older children and teenagers can learn how to control their online experience setting restrictions or blurring disturbing images. It is important for children to know that they can seek help if they feel disturbed or upset what they encounter online.

Discussing current events with older children can be an opportunity to build critical thinking skills. By examining how different news outlets present the same story and teaching them to fact-check information, children can develop a thoughtful and discerning approach to the media they consume.

Lastly, it is important to provide a sense of hope and agency. Child psychologist Jillian Roberts suggests focusing on the helpers during tragic events, creating an understanding that there are always people working towards positive change. It is crucial to avoid projecting feelings of dread or disillusionment onto children and instead foster a sense of optimism and resilience.

