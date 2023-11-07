The Upcoming Release of the Classic Characters Costume & Arranged BGM Pack in Tales of Arise

The highly anticipated upcoming release of the Classic Characters Costume & Arranged BGM pack in Tales of Arise is set to bring exciting new additions and enhancements to the game. This pack, which will be available on November 9, 2023, offers players an opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of Tales of Arise even further.

Enthusiastic fans can look forward to experiencing the incredible musical talents of composer Motoi Sakuraba with five new BGM arrangements included in the pack. These arrangements promise to enhance the gameplay experience, enabling players to fully immerse themselves in the captivating narratives and intense battles that define the Tales of series.

In addition to the new music, the Classic Characters Costume & Arranged BGM pack will also introduce a host of special costumes, hairstyles, and weapons inspired beloved characters from the Tales of series. Players will have the chance to dress their favorite characters in unique and stylish ensembles, adding a personal touch to their gameplay experience. Whether it’s a new outfit, a fashionable hairstyle, or a powerful weapon, this pack offers a range of exciting options to enhance both style and gameplay.

With the inclusion of the Classic Characters Costume & Arranged BGM pack in both Tales of Arise and Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn, fans of the series can expect a truly enhanced and immersive gaming experience. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to discover new depths in the world of Tales of Arise with this exciting pack.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When will the Classic Characters Costume & Arranged BGM pack be released?

The pack is set to be released on November 9, 2023.

2. What does the pack include?

The pack includes five new BGM arrangements composer Motoi Sakuraba, as well as special costumes, hairstyles, and weapons inspired characters from the Tales of series.

3. Will the pack be available in both Tales of Arise and Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn?

Yes, the Classic Characters Costume & Arranged BGM pack will be available in both games, providing an enhanced gaming experience for fans of the series.