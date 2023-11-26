Is Our Obsession with Selfies Putting Lives at Risk?

The trend of taking selfies, once seen as harmless fun, is now being recognized as a legitimate danger. A recent study conducted the University of New South Wales has found that selfie-taking can pose a significant public health risk, with potentially fatal consequences.

The review, published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, analyzed data from numerous peer-reviewed studies from the United States and Australia since 2011. The findings revealed that falls from heights due to selfie-taking are the most common cause of injuries and deaths related to selfies. Drowning was identified as the second most common cause of fatal incidents.

Surprisingly, the study found that young females were implicated the most in these tragic incidents. The mean age of victims was 22, mostly consisting of female tourists. The lead author of the study, Sam Cornell, expressed his surprise at this finding.

The risks associated with selfies vary country. In the United States and Australia, people are most often injured or killed while alone, usually as a result of falling from cliffs. Conversely, in India, where bodies of water are more prominent, many incidents occur in groups.

Efforts have been made to reduce these risks, such as the establishment of “no selfie zones,” physical barriers, and warning signs at dangerous locations. However, they have proven insufficient in preventing accidents. The study suggests that direct safety messaging to social media users could be an effective strategy in mitigating this public health problem.

Taking a step back from the physical injuries caused selfie culture, there are also psychological costs associated with this obsession. According to Dr. Marc Siegel, a medical contributor for NYU Langone, the constant need to pause life for a snapshot is an unhealthy extension of our celebrity culture and social media pressures.

To address this issue, personal responsibility and awareness of one’s surroundings are essential. It is crucial to communicate the risks involved in taking extreme selfies and to promote responsible behavior. After all, losing one’s life over a momentary thrill is not worth it.

