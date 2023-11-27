New Action Movies Coming to Netflix: Liam Neeson’s Taken Franchise Takes the Stage

The legendary Liam Neeson, known for his roles as a Jedi Master in the Star Wars universe, has carved a niche for himself in the action movie genre since the release of the first Taken film in 2008. Fast forward 15 years, and Taken has become a modern classic, spawning two sequels and even a two-season TV series for NBC. Now, brace yourself for some exciting news – the first two installments of the Taken franchise will be landing on Netflix on December 1.

Although the Taken movies didn’t receive critical acclaim, they have garnered a devoted following over time. These films are the perfect blend of raw, adrenaline-pumping action and easy-to-digest storytelling. You can effortlessly find yourself engrossed in the thrilling adventures of Bryan Mills, portrayed the iconic Liam Neeson, as he embarks on a mission to rescue his kidnapped daughter and her friend from Albanian human traffickers.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. In Taken 2, Mills takes his family to Istanbul, only to find themselves once again ensnared in the clutches of danger. Seeking revenge, the father of one of the men Mills eliminated in the first movie orchestrates the kidnapping of his ex-wife and daughter. As for the third installment, we won’t spoil the surprise for you, but be prepared for an even wilder ride.

The inclusion of the Taken movies is just one of many additions to Netflix’s ever-expanding library of content. While Netflix has made a name for itself with its original anime series and movies, it is evident that subscribers also crave quick access to a diverse selection of shows and movies from other studios.

So, mark your calendars for December 1 and get ready to immerse yourself in the heart-pounding action of the Taken franchise, now available on Netflix. Whether you’re a fan of Liam Neeson’s captivating performances or simply seeking an adrenaline rush, these movies are guaranteed to deliver.

FAQs

1. Are there more movies in the Taken series?

Yes, there is a third installment in the Taken series. However, we won’t reveal any spoilers here. You’ll have to watch it to find out!

2. Can I watch the Taken movies if I haven’t seen the previous films?

While it’s generally recommended to watch movies in order, the Taken films can be enjoyed as standalone stories. Each movie presents a different set of challenges for Bryan Mills, making them accessible even if you haven’t seen the previous installments.

3. Does Netflix offer other action movies similar to Taken?

Absolutely! Netflix boasts a vast collection of action movies from various genres. Whether you’re looking for high-octane thrillers, superhero sagas, or martial arts masterpieces, Netflix has something to satisfy every action movie enthusiast.

4. What other upcoming movies and TV shows can I expect on Netflix?

Stay in the loop with our guides to upcoming movies, TV shows, comics, and comic conventions. We provide comprehensive insights into upcoming releases in various fandoms, including Marvel, Star Wars, Star Trek, and DC. We’re here to keep you informed about all the exciting pop culture events on the horizon.