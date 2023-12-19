University Interscholastic League Announces Classifications for February Realignment

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) recently released the classification cutoff numbers for its upcoming biennial realignment in February. These numbers determine which classification each school will participate in for the next two years.

Here are the classification cutoff numbers for each division:

– 6A: 2,275 and above (247 schools)

– 5A Division I: 1,903-2,274 (128 schools)

– 5A Division II: 1,315-1,902 (122 schools)

– 4A Division I: 957-1,314 (106 schools)

– 4A Division II: 545-956 (94 schools)

– 3A Division I: 369-544 (101 schools)

– 3A Division II: 254-368 (100 schools)

– 2A Division I: 181.5-253 (103 schools)

– 2A Division II: 105-181.4 (103 schools)

– 1A Division I: 61.5-104.9 (78 schools)

– 1A Division II: 61.4 and below (76 schools)

One of the most significant stories to come out of this announcement is the possibility of defending Class 6A Division II state champion, DeSoto, moving down to 5A Division I due to its enrollment of 2,127, which falls short of the 6A cutoff. However, it remains uncertain which classification DeSoto will ultimately compete in as they have the option to opt up to 6A.

DeSoto football coach and athletic director, Claude Mathis, stated that a decision has not yet been made regarding which classification DeSoto will play in. The school will prioritize the best interests of its student body in making a final decision.

This potential realignment would mark the first time since 1984 that DeSoto will not participate in the top classification. Despite the change in classification, DeSoto has established itself as a powerhouse in recent years, winning state titles in 2016 and 2022 and boasting an impressive 13-0 record this season.

If DeSoto does end up in 5A Division I, they will face tough competition from 11-time state champion Aledo. However, they would no longer have to contend with Mansfield Timberview, which is moving from 5A Division I to 5A Division II.

Other notable changes include Highland Park moving down from 6A to 5A Division I and Aledo staying in 5A Division I instead of moving up to 6A.

The February realignment will bring new challenges and opportunities for schools across Texas as they strive to compete at the highest level in their respective classifications.